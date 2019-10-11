Two American tourists found hours after going missing on Shvil Israel

Police and Search and Rescue forces search for two US tourists who went missing on a trail in the afternoon.. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Two tourists from the United States went missing on Thursday afternoon by the small crater in the Arava region, despite having been scheduled to meet their taxi driver at the pickup point on Route 25, and were found hours later by the police's airborne area off their original trail.



When the couple, two 60-year-olds, did not arrive at the meeting point, making contact was attempted and failed.

Police and Search and Rescue forces began and are still searching for the couple in the region.Police released a statement, warning people of the conditions on these trails and reminding them to be careful with drinking, having familiarity with the route, having enough water and warm clothes in case of getting lost or it getting dark and to let their driver at the pickup stop know if there is any change.

