Two arrested on suspicion of shooting at mayor's house in northern Israel

While Mayor Sakhnin, Dr. Safuat Abu Riya, was staying abroad, shots were fired at his home last night and his vehicle was set on fire. No casualties were reported, but there was reportedly property damage.This morning, police arrested two suspects and they will be brought tonight or tomorrow for a court hearing to extend their arrest. Local residents expressed concern that, according to them, people are trying to terrorize the area and that threats are not being addressed, even when elected officials trying to control the city.They said, "There is a great fear and fear here that delinquents will take over the city. Police must enter the beam thickness and respond accordingly. There must be arrests here and the growing phenomenon of violence must be eradicated.”Meanwhile, police say, contrary to allegations, the city's violence is not increasing and that the city relatively calm. They explained that in the case in question, the mayor was not in the country, so it is not yet possible to know what circumstances led to these serious incidents, but police believe the circumstances will become clear during their investigation.The shooting comes after two similar incidents over the past few weeks. About two weeks ago a 30-year-old man from the village of Jadeidi-Makr was arrested on suspicion of shooting at a local council head and burning his vehicle. Also, two months ago, a senior worker at Nahf Council was shot at and his car was damaged.