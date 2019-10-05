Two rockets fired at Israel from Gaza Strip - IDF reports

AN IRON Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza toward Israel on August 9.. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Two rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip on Friday night, IDF spokesperson reported. The rockets failed to reach Israel.



The report follows air sirens heard in Kissufim in the northwestern Negev on Friday night.





The rocket attacks followed the death of a Palestinian man during the Friday March of Return protests along the Gaza security fence.

The IDF said in a statement, that around 6,000 Palestinians took part in Friday's demonstrations, throwing stones and explosives at several locations along the fence. Adding, that a molotov cocktail hit a military jeep but no casualties ensued.

According to Palestinian reports, Ala Nizar Haish Hamdan, a 28-year-old resident of Beit Hanoun is said to have died in Friday's protests. Eleven protesters were injured.

Palestinians attempted to cross the fence but were stopped by IDF gunfire, Channel 12 reported.







Jason Greenblatt, US special envoy for international negotiations, responded Friday to the recent rocket launch from Gaza, and said that "[its] time to think about a real future for Palestinians."



"Two rockets fired by terrorists in Gaza attempting to kill Israelis," he tweeted. "The rockets landed in Gaza instead of Israel, so they could have killed Palestinians. Again, Hamas and/or Palestinian Islamic Jihad threaten everyone's safety," Greenblatt added. IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi toured the Gaza Division on Friday. Kochavi was accompanied by Southern Command Commander Maj. Gen. Ratzi Halevi and Gaza Division Commander, Brigadier General Eliezer Toledano.

