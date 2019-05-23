UN opens exhibit to celebrate 40 years of peace deal between Israel-Egypt

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The UN held a special celebration to celebrate 40 years since the signing of the peace treaty between Israel and Egypt.



The event, held this week, was a joint initiative by Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon and the Menachem Begin Heritage Center in Jerusalem. In attendance was US Special Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt and the deputy Ambassador to UN for Egypt. Diplomats from around the world were also present at the event alongside leaders from the American Jewish community and pro-Israel organizations.

As part of the event, a photo exhibit was opened, documenting the establishment of the peace agreement, which will be present for a week at the UN's New York headquarters. Among the pictures in the exhibition are then-Egyptian President Anwar Sadat's historic visit to the Knesset in 1977, the signing of the treaty in the White House in 1979, and behind the scenes photographs of the relationship between Sadat and then-Israeli Prime Minster Menachem Begin. Begin and Sadat had a close relationship and Begin famously walked to Sadat's funeral in 1981 so as to not to desecrate Shabbat.Ambassador Danon said in a statement, "The long-standing peace agreement has contributed to both countries and proves that Israel adheres to its desire for peace in the Middle East. The threat to regional peace does not come from Israel, but from leaders who refuse to put down the sword and choose terror and hatred rather than creating a better future. "Herzl Makov, head of the Begin Heritage Center said, "Forty years have passed since the triple handshake at the event where the peace treaty between Egypt and Israel was signed, and the historic importance of this agreement is evident in the perspective of 40 years. Israel and Egypt have gone from bitter rivals to strategic partners, and we are proud to open this exhibition for the first time in the UN corridors with the assistance of Ambassador Danon."

