U.S. Christian hip hop artist Lecrae baptized in Jordan River

“Can’t be baptized in the Jordan River and make the same old music. This new album is gonna be special.”

By
September 21, 2019 19:58
Lecrae performing at the Phoenix Concert Theatre on December 3, 2017.. (photo credit: ANTON MAK/FLICKR)

Lecrae, a popular American Christian hip hop artist and record producer, was baptized at the Yardenit Baptismal Site in the Jordan River during a visit to Israel. He also visited Jerusalem, the Mount of Beatitudes and Capernaum, posting photos and enthusing about walking in the footsteps of Jesus on social media.

Alongside video of his immersion in the Jordan River on Thursday, he wrote: “Today we got baptized in the Jordan River. The one John baptized Jesus in... Getting baptized in it was an incredible experience for me.

“Here’s an interesting fact. Baptism didn’t start with John the Baptist. The Jewish ritual immersion in water is called a mikvah, which is a Hebrew word meaning gathering of waters. Immersion in a mikvah also represents death and resurrection. When you come back out of the water, you come back to life as a new creation. When I was immersed into Christ (not just water) I also become a new creation: ‘Therefore, if anyone is in Messiah, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.’ The more you learn the Jewish roots the more truth comes alive.”

On Twitter, Lecrae also posted video of himself being baptized and wrote, “Can’t be baptized in the Jordan River and make the same old music. This new album is gonna be special.”

 
 
 
 
He also posted a photo on Friday of his hand holding a kiddush cup in the foreground, with the Old City and the Dome of the Rock in the background, writing, “L’Chaim.”

Lecrae, who has released nine studio albums, was formerly a drug dealer involved with gangs. Born Lecrae Devaughn Moore, he became committed to Christianity when he joined a Bible study group and began listening to Christian music.


