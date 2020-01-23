US Vice Pres. Pence vows to stand with Israel against Iran

In the presence of dozens of world leaders and dignitaries at the World Holocaust Forum, US Vice President Mike Pence pledged that the US would “stand strong” against the Islamic Republic of Iran which he described as the leading sponsor of state led antisemitism in the world.Pence was speaking at the central ceremony of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum taking place at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem, and his comments were echoed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who called on the assembled world leaders to “ join the vital effort of confronting Iran.” French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Charles, Prince of Wales, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier all spoke at the summit as well, and talked of the importance of remembering the Holocaust and acting on its lessons amidst the resurgence of antisemitism and xenophobia around the world. Taking to the podium, Pence said that task of remembrance was “a solemn obligation,” to prevent the memory of those who murdered from being forgotten.“Today we remember what happens when the powerless cry for help and the powerful refuse to answer,” said Pence. The US vice president also spoke warmly of the Jewish state, saying that “the world can only marvel at the faith and resilience of the Jewish people, who just three years after walking in the valley of the shadow of death, rose up from the ashes to reclaim a Jewish future and rebuild the Jewish State.”And he had strong words for Iran saying that the international community “must also stand strong against the leading state purveyor of anti-Semitism, against the one government in the world that denies the Holocaust as a matter of state policy and threatens to wipe Israel off the map,” in reference to Iran.
“The world must stand strong against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he averred.Netanyahu in his speech spoke of the Nazi death camp of Auschwitz as “the ultimate symbol of evil,” but said that for the Jewish people it was also “the ultimate symbol of Jewish powerlessness,” and “the culmination of what can happen when our people have no voice, no land, no shield.”The Israeli prime minister expressed concern however at what he described as a lack of “a unified and resolute stance against the most antisemitic regime on the planet,” in reference to Iran, its nuclear weapons program and threats made from Tehran to destory the Jewish state. “Israel salutes President Trump and Vice President Pence for confronting the Tyrants of Tehran that subjugate their own people, and threaten the peace and security of the entire world,” said Netanyahu.“They threaten the peace and security of everyone in the Middle East and everyone beyond. I call on all governments to join the vital effort of confronting Iran.”
