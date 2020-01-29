The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Uganda to move its embassy to Jerusalem - report

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 29, 2020 20:01
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni (L) speaks to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) during a memorial service to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Operation Entebbe at the Entebbe airport in Uganda, July 4, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni (L) speaks to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) during a memorial service to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Operation Entebbe at the Entebbe airport in Uganda, July 4, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Uganda is planning to announce that it is moving its embassy to Jerusalem next week, sources close to the Ugandan president and the Ugandan Christian community told The Jerusalem Post.
The Hebrew website Ynet reported on Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to travel to Uganda on Monday, but did not cite a reason for the visit.
Sources close to the Ugandan Knesset Christian Allies Caucus told the Post that the move has been in the works for months. The caucus works to strengthen cooperation between Christian leaders and the State of Israel by building direct lines of communication, cooperation and coordination, between the Knesset and Christian leaders around the world.
For years, Evangelical Christians from the United States have been traveling to Uganda, spreading the messages of the Bible and Christianity and influencing policy in the African country.
Uganda’s president, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, is an evangelical Christian. A 2009 report by NPR reported on ties between Museveni and the American fundamentalist Christian organization The Fellowship, which founded the National Prayer Breakfast.
Overtime, Uganda has been swayed toward Christianity. Earlier this week, the Post reported that thousands of Christians across Uganda sang, marched and waved Israeli flags while praying for the State of Israel in a series of events sponsored by Christians for Israel and Intercessors for Uganda.
The visit to Uganda will come days after the prime minister traveled to the United States to meet with President Donald Trump and unveil the “Deal of the Century” peace plan and his travels to Russia to help obtain the pardoning of Israeli tourist Naama Isaachar.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Jerusalem uganda Embassy move
