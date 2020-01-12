Ultra-Orthodox extremists disrupt fundraising event for lone soldiers

Ultra-Orthodox extremists disrupted an event in Ashdod on Saturday night aimed at raising funds for Ultra-Orthodox lone soldiers. Around 20 Ultra-Orthodox entered the event hall to stop the fundraiser and placed posters on the wall condemning the conscription of Ultra-Orthodox soldiers into the IDF. There are approximately 7,000 lone soldiers currently serving in the IDF of whom roughly half are new immigrants. The other half are Israeli-born but come from broken homes, were once in the haredi community, or have similar circumstances.The Ultra-Orthodox protesters proceeded to disturb participants in the event and tried to prevent its continuation. In response to the disruption, Israel police and border police were called to remove the protesters and allow the event to continue. MK Oded Forer of the Yisrael Beytenu party issued a strong condemnation of the protests, saying "this rampage against the ultra-Orthodox in the IDF is backed by the silence of the ultra-Orthodox parties. Where are MK Litzman (UTJ), MK Deri (Shas) and MK Gaffney when they attack Haredi (Ultra-Orthodox) soldiers? In their silence, they abandon the ultra-Orthodox soldiers."