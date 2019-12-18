if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Unique 7,000-year-old wall against sea level rise uncovered in Israel

The researchers cautioned that the fate of 7,000-year-old Tel Hreiz should represent a warning for present-day humans.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
DECEMBER 18, 2019 20:56
Section of the defense wall from Tel Hreiz (photo credit: EHUD GALILI)
Section of the defense wall from Tel Hreiz
(photo credit: EHUD GALILI)
About 7,000 years ago, a village on the Carmel Coast in northern Israel tried to build a wall to protect itself from the rising sea level caused by melting glaciers, joint research by Israeli and Australian scholars has uncovered.
A team of researchers from the University of Haifa, Flinders University in Australia, The Hebrew University and the Israel Antiquities Authority discovered the remains of the most ancient defense structure against the rising of the seas so far known in human history.
However, the endeavor of the inhabitants of Tel Hreiz eventually failed and the village was submerged and destroyed, as explained in a study which was published on Wednesday in PLOS ONE, a scientific journal that describes itself as multidisciplinary “inclusive journal community working together to advance science for the benefit of society.”
Tel Hreiz dates backs to the Neolithic age, which is generally considered to have begun around 10,000 years ago and represented the concluding stage of cultural evolution among prehistoric people – who started to reside in permanent settlements - according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.
“We are talking about an agricultural community of 20 or 30 families or 100/150 people,” marine archaeologist co-author of the article Ehud Galili from the Zinman Institute of Archaeology, University of Haifa, told The Jerusalem Post. “They grew wheat, raised livestock, including cattle and pigs, and also fish.”
Originally the village was built on at an elevation of about 3m above sea level.
A map showing the location of the defense wall in Tel Hreiz. (photo credit: FLINDERS UNIVERSITY)A map showing the location of the defense wall in Tel Hreiz. (photo credit: FLINDERS UNIVERSITY)
Galili explained that the choice to live on the cost offered advantages – the opportunity to exploit both terrestrial and marine resources - but also disadvantages, and specifically the need to adapt to a challenging environment, since, during the Neolithic, Mediterranean populations experienced a sea-level rise of 4 to 7 mm a year or approximately 12-21cm during a lifetime (up to 70 cm in a 100 years),
“Winter storms caused more and more damage. The community of Tel Hreiz proved to be resilient enough to come together, assess the situation, conceive a plan to solve the situation and carry it out,” he added.
The wall was about 100 meter-long and built from boulders weighing around one ton each, which required more than one person to be moved, while for other structures, the villagers used smaller stones.
“The wall worked for some years, maybe 10 to 30, but eventually it was not enough and Tel Hreiz was abandoned and flooded,” Galili further said.
The life-spam of the village was about 200 years.
“There are no known or similar built structures at any of the other submerged villages in the region, making the Tel Hreiz site a unique example of this visible evidence for human response to sea-level rise in the Neolithic,” Jonathan Benjamin from Flinders University in Australia explained in a statement, adding that the discovery was made possible after natural processes exposed new areas of the site. 
According to the statement, the archaeological excavation and studies were carried on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority from 1989 to 2017, as part of the management of the underwater cultural heritage, and on behalf of The University of Haifa from 1983-1988, and from 2017-2019.
The project was carried out with the support of the Honor Frost Foundation.
The finds are curated in the Israel Antiquities Authority storage facilities in Caesarea and Beit-Shemesh.
The researchers cautioned that the fate of 7,000-year-old Tel Hreiz should represent a warning for present-day humans. They explained that the position and situation of the ancient site are comparable to the ones of modern Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, with a population of over 10 million people.
“Modern sea-level rise has already caused lowland coastal erosion around the world. Given the size of coastal populations and settlements, the magnitude of predicted future population displacement differs considerably to the impacts on people during the Neolithic period,”  Benjamin said.
Today Tel Hreiz is located at a depth between 0 and 4 meters below sea level, between the coastline and a 100m into the sea.
“We have been studying Tel Hreiz for 50 years. There is a total of 14 submerged sites in Israel. The further they are located from the coastline, the more ancient they are,” Galili explained to the Post. “After every storm, we go back to see what new material was exposed.”


Tags Israel archeology Sea
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Work it out By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog The French parliament’s much needed moral clarity on antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Shmuley Boteach As Jews are gunned down in New Jersey, Cory Booker tours Iowa’s cornfields By SHMULEY BOTEACH
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Only the voters can put a prime minister out to pasture By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Moshe Dann The EU’s proxy war against Israel By MOSHE DANN

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by