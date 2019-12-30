The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Unique Druze heritage center gets public funding

The center will be home to a range of experiences designed to bring Druze culture to life

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV  
DECEMBER 30, 2019 01:29
Members of the Druze community holds Syrian and Druze flags as they sit facing Syria, during a rally marking the anniversary of Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights in the Druze village of Majdal Shams. February 14, 2019. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
Members of the Druze community holds Syrian and Druze flags as they sit facing Syria, during a rally marking the anniversary of Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights in the Druze village of Majdal Shams. February 14, 2019.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
The Ministry of Culture and Sports has approved a budget of 30 million NIS to be given to the Council of the Druze Heritage in Israel to establish a unique Druze heritage center. It will be the first to operate in the country under national funding.
Following approval of the budget by the Ministry, the Council has begun to look for a contractor to construct this unique center, which will be located in the jurisdiction of Yanuh-Jat.
Spread across 11,700 square meters, it has been designed as a tourist attraction, and will provide services in Arabic, Hebrew, and English. French, Spanish and Russian will be added later.
There are already several guest centers which present some Druze culture in existence, though they are operated privately. This new center will be established by the state and will be the official Druze heritage center in Israel and the world.
The center, designed by the Ilan Tzvi architectural office in Haifa, will house an institute for the research of Druze heritage, working to deepen and to enrich the knowledge of the culture and history of the Druze people.
It will also hold a library, and a museum open to the public which will present a collection of various historical artifacts, and will hold educational activities about the unique Druze heritage. Alongside that, there will also be an archive to record and preserve said heritage which will be a part of the state archive.
Sports and Culture Minister Miri Regev, said: "I'm sure that establishing a heritage center will symbolize the link and alliance between us and our Druze brethren for all future generations, which is an alliance of shared lives and struggles for the fate and future of the state of Israel."
The ministry's CEO, Lawyer Yossi Sharabi added: "The center will provide the proper respect the vast Druze community, culture and legacy deserve."
Lawyer Mahmoud Shanan, CEO of the Druze Heritage center in Israel, congratulated the founding of this new center. "The establishment of this center is another testimony to the central place the Druze community has in Israeli society and the history of the state of Israel."


Tags museum miri regev Druze
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fight the hate together By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yvette Nahmia-Messinas A Greek Jew revisits Christmas and Hanukkah By YVETTE NAHMIA-MESSINAS
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Vote the bums out By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by