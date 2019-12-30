Unique Druze heritage center gets public funding

The Ministry of Culture and Sports has approved a budget of 30 million NIS to be given to the Council of the Druze Heritage in Israel to establish a unique Druze heritage center. It will be the first to operate in the country under national funding. Following approval of the budget by the Ministry, the Council has begun to look for a contractor to construct this unique center, which will be located in the jurisdiction of Yanuh-Jat. Druze culture in existence, though they are operated privately. This new center will be established by the state and will be the official Druze heritage center in Israel and the world. The center, designed by the Ilan Tzvi architectural office in Haifa, will house an institute for the research of Druze heritage, working to deepen and to enrich the knowledge of the culture and history of the Druze people. It will also hold a library, and a museum open to the public which will present a collection of various historical artifacts, and will hold educational activities about the unique Druze heritage. Alongside that, there will also be an archive to record and preserve said heritage which will be a part of the state archive.Sports and Culture Minister Miri Regev, said: "I'm sure that establishing a heritage center will symbolize the link and alliance between us and our Druze brethren for all future generations, which is an alliance of shared lives and struggles for the fate and future of the state of Israel."The ministry's CEO, Lawyer Yossi Sharabi added: "The center will provide the proper respect the vast Druze community, culture and legacy deserve."Lawyer Mahmoud Shanan, CEO of the Druze Heritage center in Israel, congratulated the founding of this new center. "The establishment of this center is another testimony to the central place the Druze community has in Israeli society and the history of the state of Israel."Spread across 11,700 square meters, it has been designed as a tourist attraction, and will provide services in Arabic, Hebrew, and English. French, Spanish and Russian will be added later.There are already several guest centers which present some