Using LEGO® as a teaching aid

Tikva Lerner has been a pre-school teacher in Efrat for 32 years. She’s also one of the relatively few women in the world of LEGO® hobbyists.



“My living room is a LEGO room,” she said. It’s filled with bookcases and boxes of LEGO bricks, sorted by color and size. LEGO is much more expensive in Israel than in other countries and it’s taken her years to accumulate her extensive collection.

Lerner, who played with LEGO in the ordinary way when she was a child, now uses her talent for building things from LEGO bricks to teach the children in her preschool.

It started more than 15 years ago, when she sat with the children in her preschool and built something she quite liked. She started buying knock-off bricks, but has been building with genuine LEGO for some time already.She creates unique items that are connected with every holiday, including dreidels and hanukkiot for Chanukah, a sukkah and arba minim (four species) for Sukkot, a frog for Pesach and a Sefer Torah for Shavuot.She has also built the prophet Yonah and uses him to teach her students the Biblical story. She’s built models of the Holy Temple, Jerusalem’s Great Synagogue, the Kotel, open stalls at Mahanej Yehuda as well as a variety of buildings in Efrat. She also created a model of the distinctive Magen David-shaped Neve Dekalim Yeshiva that was was uprooted during the Disengagement from Gush Katif.Everything she does is by trial and error. “I’ve had no formal training and I have no computer program to show me where to put each piece. I build everything by eye,” she noted.“Most of the things I like building, I take from my head, not from kits. Different things I see inspire me. Someone might suggest something. I keep trying to think of new things.”One of her trademarks is to create a greeting card from LEGO bricks and photograph it: “Every year I make a Shana Tova card. I take a picture and give it to neighbors [for Rosh Hashana].”

