NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Israel News

VIB Israel's 2019 vegan tour shows the best local vegan food

The tour, which attracted some of social media's hottest culinary influencers, showcased why Israel is the "Vegan Capital of the World."

VIBE Israel vegan tour 2019 (photo credit: VIBE ISRAEL)
VIBE Israel vegan tour 2019
(photo credit: VIBE ISRAEL)
Israel is famous for its colorful and innovative blend of national cuisine, and has become a rising star in the world of vegan food. To celebrate this, VIBE Israel set about organizing a Vegan Tour of Israel, bringing along some of social media's hottest food influencers.
Lasting six days, the tour included such well known names like Candice Hutchings, of the Edgy Veg; Alexa Soto, of Fueled Naturally; Philipp Ertl, of Exceedingly Vegan; Izzy Mulkerris, of It's a Healthy Lifestyle; and Lucy Parker, of Lucy and Lentils.
The group explored vegan cuisine from across the country, and took the time to meet the chefs and learn about the local cooking and culture.
"It's so hard to really choose one favorite [moment on the tour], because there's been so many incredible experiences," Soto explained. "Honestly, every meal that I've had has been incredible... and I always wanted to say 'this is the best meal that I've ever had.'"
"Food is a wonderful way to showcase what Israel has to offer," explained VIBE Israel founder and CEO Joanna Landau. "It bridges connections between cultures and people, and as the food influences we are hosting can attest to, its photogenic nature performs well on social media.
"Take Israeli vegan food, for example. It offers a healthy, fresh option, which has become a major trend around the world today, especially with [Generation Y].
"The diversity in flavors and cultures reflected shines a light on the cultures that make up Israeli society. Israeli vegan food brings something new and exciting to the table, allowing the country to be awarded the title of 'Vegan Capital of the World.'
"We believe that when the Israeli public takes an active role in telling the different stories of Israeli culture and history, it can help to improve its public image. Food is a perfect example of the diversity of Israeli culture and cuisine and the thriving vegan food scene is an effective way to broadcast the story."


Tags food social media vegan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Gaza report card: Assassination revealed IDF's strengths and weaknesses By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Family treasures, Bar Kochba’s cave and a message in time By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Time isn’t just money,it can be life or death By HILLEL FULD
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one Beyond the red alert By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Stars and sand By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live Updates: Rockets fly over southern Israel, despite ceasefire
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel
3 Cairo, UN working to halt IDF-Islamic Jihad violence
People run to take cover in Ashkelon after a rocket siren sounded in the city
4 After Gaza rocket fire, Indians tweet #IndiaWithIsrael in show of support
Israeli PM Netanyahu and Indian PM Modi shake hands at a press conference in New Delhi.
5 Bennett's warning to Gaza: Harm us by day, you won't make it through the night
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi [L] with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by