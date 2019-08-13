Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Veteran Defense Ministry chief of staff Sharon Shalom steps down

Sharon Shalom, the veteran government official and chief of staff to the defense minister, has stepped down from his position after three years.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 13, 2019 13:43
1 minute read.
Sharon Shalom

Sharon Shalom. (photo credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

Sharon Shalom, the veteran government official and chief of staff to the defense minister, has stepped down from his position after three years.

Shalom was appointed to the prestigious post three years ago by then-defense minister Avigdor Liberman but remained even after Liberman resigned last December and was replaced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who took on the defense portfolio as well. Government officials at the time explained that Netanyahu trusted and respected Shalom even if had been appointed by a political rival.
Shalom had asked Netanyahu earlier this month to step down from the post ahead of the election and, government sources said that he has decided to leave the public sector. Netanyahu thanked him for his service and contribution to the State of Israel.


Shalom had previously served as a Liberman’s chief of staff in the Foreign Ministry as well as in the Ministry of National Infrastructure where he was also asked – by then prime minister Ariel Sharon - to remain after Liberman had quit that office.


Government officials who worked with Shalom said that he is the “ultimate confidant”, is diligent and is known for ensuring that policy is pushed through what can be difficult government bureaucracy and ultimately implemented. During his terms at the Foreign Ministry and the Defense Ministry, Shalom frequently led sensitive diplomatic talks with foreign governments.


Related Content

Hadassah Medical Center director-general Prof. Zeev Rotstein
August 13, 2019
Prof. Zeev Rotstein appointed chairman of Health Basket Committee

By EYTAN HALON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings