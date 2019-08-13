Veteran Defense Ministry chief of staff Sharon Shalom steps down

Sharon Shalom, the veteran government official and chief of staff to the defense minister, has stepped down from his position after three years.





Shalom was appointed to the prestigious post three years ago by then-defense minister Avigdor Liberman but remained even after Liberman resigned last December and was replaced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who took on the defense portfolio as well. Government officials at the time explained that Netanyahu trusted and respected Shalom even if had been appointed by a political rival.

Shalom had asked Netanyahu earlier this month to step down from the post ahead of the election and, government sources said that he has decided to leave the public sector. Netanyahu thanked him for his service and contribution to the State of Israel.

Shalom had previously served as a Liberman’s chief of staff in the Foreign Ministry as well as in the Ministry of National Infrastructure where he was also asked – by then prime minister Ariel Sharon - to remain after Liberman had quit that office.

Government officials who worked with Shalom said that he is the “ultimate confidant”, is diligent and is known for ensuring that policy is pushed through what can be difficult government bureaucracy and ultimately implemented. During his terms at the Foreign Ministry and the Defense Ministry, Shalom frequently led sensitive diplomatic talks with foreign governments.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });