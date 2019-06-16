Violent brawl at Pancake House in Israel goes viral

A scene at a Haifa restaurant during the Third Arab Food Festival.
(photo credit: ORANGE PHOTOGRAPHY)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
It was the fight seen round the country.
Within hours of a violent, chair-throwing fight breaking out at a Pancake House on a moshav north of Netanya on Saturday, video of the incident had begun to go viral on social media and Whatsapp.
Footage of the brawl shows several men shouting at the entrance to the Beit Yanai restaurant - which was full of diners on a Saturday afternoon. The fight then escalates to punches, throwing of tableware and eventually throwing chairs, stools and highchairs as a man appears to be forced out of the busy eatery.
In an interview on Channel 12 Sunday morning, a waitress at the Pancake House said the argument began when one man demanded she clear a table for him immediately.
"He started immediately shouting loudly 'yalla, yalla, clear a spot already,'" recalled Marina Potts, a waitress at the Pancake House, in the interview. "I told him that wasn't going to happen, and he threatened to hit me." Potts said the man then hit her, and the brawl quickly escalated, with several of her coworkers coming out to defend her, and the man in question throwing tableware and vases from the eatery next door, and then chairs and stools.
The owner of the Pancake House branch, Menachem Wallerstein, said the man was not arrested or detained on Saturday, but that police later visited the eatery to gather testimony and video footage.
The violent brawl on Saturday is just the latest in a series of fights that have broken out at public places around Israel. A week ago, several young men were filmed attacking security guards at the Yamit 2000 water park in Holon, in an incident that also included chair throwing.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>