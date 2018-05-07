May 07 2018
|
Iyar, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

WATCH: Alibaba CEO calls Israel 'miracle' country in university speech

"You should not read about Israel, you should come here, feel it and touch it."

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 7, 2018 15:59
1 minute read.

Alibaba CEO Jack Ma lavishes praise on Israel (Youtube/Tom Gross)

Alibaba CEO Jack Ma lavishes praise on Israel (Youtube/Tom Gross)

Alibaba CEO Jack Ma lavishly lauded Israel and the Jewish people during a speech at Tel Aviv University on Thursday, May 3.

"Coming to Israel is a dream I've had for many years," he began. Israel's reputation abroad and rumors about the myriad dangers in the country had prepared him for something quite different from what he discovered upon his arrival:  "When I arrived, I saw this is so peaceful. A prosperous economy, and innovative technology."

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"I should come here more and more," he said. "You should not read about Israel, you should come here, feel it and touch it."

He drew comparisons between Alibaba's success story and Israel's history, saying that "people here are born to believe - 'Never give up.'" This mentality, he said, is what has made Israel a "miracle in only 70 years."

He later commended the Jewish "Hutzpah," and suggested that the toughness of the Jewish people drew them to put so much emphasis on "the brain" and education.

"In my mind, Israel represents wisdom, innovation and persistence. Alibaba's mission is helping small businesses. We believe small is beautiful, and small is powerful. And Israel proves small is powerful, and it is on the way to small is beautiful."

Ma received an honorary doctorate from Tel Aviv University during his Israel visit. The business magnate also met with important figures in Israel's business and high tech world, as well as with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Last week, he was spotted eating at some of the country’s hottest restaurants, including Jerusalem’s Eucalyptus restaurant located right outside the Old City walls.

Founded in 1999, Alibaba Group reported an annual revenue of $23.8 billion in 2017. The company offers services ranging from e-commerce – similar to Amazon.com – to business-to-business, cloud computing and mobile payment services. The company also owns the South China Morning Post.

Max Schindler contributed to this report.


Related Content

May 7, 2018
Agriculture terror in the Gaza envelope leaves farmers 'helpless'

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut