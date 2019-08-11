WATCH: Eight Risso’s dolphins spotted near Eilat on Sunday

A group of dolphins numbering eight members was spotted near Eilat using a drone, a press release reported on Sunday.



The group, which is called a pod, numbered four females and four young members and was spotted by park ranger Hen Topikian.

Ecologist Assaf Zevuloni said that a Risso’s dolphin can grow to be four meters long and their color is between grey and white.

