WATCH: Leviathan platform foundations lowered into Mediterranean Sea

X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The foundations, or "jacket," of Noble Energy’s Leviathan platform were lowered into the Mediterranean Sea in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the company announced.
The large metal structure will be fixed to the sea bed by a crane vessel in the coming weeks, approximately 10 kilometers from Israel's coast, and the process is expected to take three weeks to complete.
A 180 meter-long barge carrying the foundations arrived in Israel at the weekend, after a 7,200 mile journey taking 28 days. The foundations are 98 meters tall, and weight approximately 15,500 tons.
The topsides or upper half of the platform is expected to arrive in Israel in the second half of 2019 and be installed on top of the base. A series of trial tests will be carried out before the platform commences delivering gas to the domestic market at the end of the year.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>