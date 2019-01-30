Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

WATCH: Leviathan platform foundations lowered into Mediterranean Sea

The large metal structure will be fixed to the sea bed by a crane vessel in the coming weeks, approximately 10 kilometers from Israel's coast.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
January 30, 2019 15:52

The foundations of the Leviathan platform are lowered into the Mediterranean Sea (Credit: Albatross)

The foundations of the Leviathan platform are lowered into the Mediterranean Sea (Credit: Albatross)

 
The foundations, or "jacket," of Noble Energy’s Leviathan platform were lowered into the Mediterranean Sea in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the company announced.

The large metal structure will be fixed to the sea bed by a crane vessel in the coming weeks, approximately 10 kilometers from Israel's coast, and the process is expected to take three weeks to complete.

A 180 meter-long barge carrying the foundations arrived in Israel at the weekend, after a 7,200 mile journey taking 28 days. The foundations are 98 meters tall, and weight approximately 15,500 tons.


The topsides or upper half of the platform is expected to arrive in Israel in the second half of 2019 and be installed on top of the base. A series of trial tests will be carried out before the platform commences delivering gas to the domestic market at the end of the year.

