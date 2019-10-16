Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Priestly blessing at the Western Wall - Watch live

The Priestly blessing will be recited twice throughout services: once during morning prayers at 9:30 a.m. and once during the additional holiday prayers at 10:15 a.m.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 16, 2019 08:00
Priestly blessing at the Western Wall 2018 . (photo credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)

Tens of thousands of people are at the Western Wall for the Priestly blessing (Birkat Kohanim), which is recited during the intermediate days of the Sukkot holiday. The chief rabbis of Israel and the Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Sites will be in attendance for the ceremony, as well.


The services will begin with morning prayers (shacharit) at 8:45 a.m. and will continue with the additional holiday prayers that are added during Sukkot (musaf) at 10:00 a.m. The Priestly blessing will occur twice throughout the services: once during shacharit at 9:30 a.m. and once during the musaf prayers at 10:15 a.m.

The main roads leading to the Old City and the Western Wall are closed to private transport. Buses should arrive at and leave from the Dung Gate. Visitors using the light rail can take the train until the City Hall stop and then walk to the Western Wall.


