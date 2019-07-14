Waves of criticism continue to flow following Peretz's gay conversion remarks

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The waves of criticism kept on flowing on Sunday morning after newly appointed Education Minister Rafi Peretz stated on Saturday night that he believes in the highly controversial practice of “gay conversion therapy.”



Former Hatnua leader Tzipi Livni wrote on Twitter that "We cried out that the Netanyahu government is erasing the equality from the Declaration of Independence, and now we have received it directly from the Minister of Education."

People are born this way and can not be converted," Golan claimed.



Labor leader Amir Peretz added on Sunday morning that "We are dealing with the man who is tasked with teaching our children patience and accepting the other."



Amir Peretz also added that "And here we all thought that Peretz is the moderate part of the united Right."



Former Likud MK Yehuda Glick raised a question on Twitter, asking "Why is it that up until 5 years ago gay people could demand recognition in conversion therapies, while today an education minister, who claims to have personal experience in such treatments, cannot think they are legitimate, could there be a forcing of opinions in Israel?"





"Conversion treatments and an apartheid state. Both sides of the same coin of injustice. Those who condemn the one and remain silent in front of the other will accept both. Such state will be neither Jewish nor democratic," Livni concluded.Former IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Yair Golan also commented on the comments made by Peretz by saying that "I do not accept his opinions but the man himself is a dear one, he's a gentle soul, far removed from the image of the recent declarations made.""Regarding the LGBTQ community, whoever wants to help should hug and accept.

