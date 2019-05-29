West Nile virus discovered within southern Israel mosquitoes

Mosquito (illustrative)..
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus were identified in Idan, a moshav in southern Israel, according to a press release disseminated by the Ministry of Environmental Protection.
Following the discovery and subsequent lab result confirmation of the virus' presence, the Ministry demanded that the Central Arava Regional Council expand the supervision and control of the mosquitoes in its area to avoid affecting the surrounding population.
"In the wake of the rainy winter, many stagnant water is present throughout the country, and there is a fear of widespread mosquito populations," the Ministry said. "In order to prevent high morbidity in Western Nile malaria and mosquito nuisances this year, all local authorities throughout the country must step up their actions to reduce mosquito hazards by expanding surveillance and control of mosquitoes in their territory."
Senior Deputy Director General for Natural Resources at the Ministry of Environmental Protection Alon Zasak called on authorities to eliminate such hazards - including drying water sources in yards, on roofs and in shelters, as well as installing nets in the window of the house and regularly applying mosquito repellent in these areas.
The West Nile virus is commonly hosted by birds and transmitted to humans by mosquito bites.
Symptoms can include fevers, headaches and muscle pain; the virus is rarely fatal, however, in some patients the disease may cause brain inflammation which could lead to death. No vaccine currently exists to protect against infection.
In Israel, the virus mainly appears from mid-August to mid-October and was most prevalent in northern areas of the country last summer.Juliane Helmhold contributed to this report.
