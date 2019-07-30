What were Israel's most popular baby names of 2018?

A baby in a stroller or carriage (illustrative).
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
X
The most popular baby name in Israel in 2018 among Jewish boys was David, given to some 1,447 newborns, according to a report released by the Central Bureau of Statistics Tuesday.
The report also found that the second-most popular name in 2018 was Ariel, given to 1,323 children, 2% of which are Jewish boys.
The most common name among Jewish girls for the third year in a row was Tamar given to 1,289 girls in 2018. The name Noa dropped to fourth most popular and Maya rose to second.
The name Muhammad remains the most common name in Israel overall and especially among Muslim boys, the report said, but it is continuing a trend of decline. Among Muslim girls the most common name was Miriam with 523 girls named in 2018.
The report also found that the names Ayala, Abigail, Arbel, Ophir, Carmel, Shai-Lee, Aviv, Omer, Gefen, Levi, Hallel, Halali, Mayall, Ariel, Anhal, Emmanuel and Tohar rose in popularity from 2000 to 2018, as well as the names Aria, Miley, Mila, Emily, Romi, Liv, Lenny, Alma, Emma, Eve, Gaia and Ann.
Also in decline were the names: Aya, Hila, Jasmine, Liel, Liam, Lihi, Lihia, Linoy, Liron, Nofer, Eden, Reut, Shira, Shelly and Shani.
The name Maya was especially common in Kiryat Ono and Kiryat Motzkin and was given to 6.0% of girls born in each of these areas. Maya was also most common in Beer Sheva, Givatayim, Hod Hasharon, Herzliya, Haifa, Kfar Saba, Modi'in, Nahariya, Netanya, Petah Tikva, Rosh HaAyin, Rishon Lezion, Ramat Gan, Ramat Hasharon, Raanana and Tel Aviv.
