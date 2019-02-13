Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

When do Israelis celebrate love?

Valentine's Day is not the holiday of choice.

By ZACK EVANS
February 13, 2019 10:39
Robert Indiana's Love sculpture at the entrance of the Israel Museum

Robert Indiana's Love sculpture at the entrance of the Israel Museum. (photo credit: TALMORYAIR/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

When it comes to celebrating love, Israelis generally prefer not to do so on Valentine's Day, according to a survey by the Jewish People Policy Institute.

Instead, more Israelis celebrate Tu B'Av, a minor summer holiday that has become a kind of subsitute for Valentine's Day in modern Israel.

According to ancient rabbis, Tu B'Av was originally a celebration that marked the beginning of the grape harvest, which ended on Yom Kippur.




The JPPI survey reported that while many Israelis still celebrate on Valentine's Day, the level of observance of the holiday decreases depending on how religious one is. Almost half of the Haredi, or ultra-orthodox, population is unaware of the existence of Valentine's Day.

Even secular Jews, however, prefer to participate in romantic activities on Tu B'Av.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit
February 13, 2019
A-G battles his own prosecution over aspects of indictment

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut