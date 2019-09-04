Where are the killers of Rina Shnerb?

Two weeks after an improvised explosive device killed a teenage Israeli girl at a spring in the West Bank , the terror cell responsible for the deadly attack are still at large.

Rina Shnerb , 17, of Lod, went with her father, Eitan, and older brother, Dvir, to the Ein Buvin spring near the West Bank settlement of Dolev. As the family was approaching their destination, an improvised explosive device (IED) went off. Rina was critically wounded in the attack and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter by military medics. Her father and brother who were evacuated to hospital in serious condition have both been released.

Israeli police said that the bomb had been planted earlier at the popular spring and was triggered remotely when the family approached it.

While dozens of Palestinians believed to be connected to the terror attack have been arrested, the cell itself is still on the loose.

While Hamas did not officially take responsibility for the attack, Gaza-based terror group released a statement on Wednesday warning that “there is no security” for Jews on “our land.”

“Resistance in the West Bank by our heroic people will not allow the settlers to live safely on our land,” the group said. “The heroic resistance operations witnessed by the West Bank recently assures the enemy leaders and settlers of that.”

The military said the manhunt for the terrorists was being led on several fronts, including on the intelligence front, with the Shin Bet security forces and Israel Police. In addition, there is a search on the ground to track down the suspects.

This was the third terrorist attack in the West Bank this month but an attack of this kind is an unusual occurrence in the West Bank where terrorists tend to carry out shooting, ramming or knife attacks.

While there were several deadly shooting attacks over the past year, claiming the lives of 16 Israelis – civilians and soldiers –

there’s been a significant increase in Palestinian cells planning to carry out explosive terror attacks in the area over the past two years.

The IDF and Palestinian security force have been able to thwart many attacks with IEDs, some of which officials say could have dragged Israel into a large-scale military operation in the West Bank.

Just a day before the deadly attack outside Dolev, Palestinian security forces discovered an IED planted on a road frequented by IDF vehicles in the area of Mount Gerizim. The device was neutralized and the PA arrested a suspect.

Last month, the Shin Bet announced that it had foiled a series of attempts by the military wing of Hamas to establish terrorist cells in the West Bank and that it had arrested an explosives expert who entered Israel with a humanitarian permit for medical treatment.

"The military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip continues to invest considerable efforts in establishing terrorist infrastructure in the West Bank, with the aim of promoting terrorist attacks in Israel aimed at undermining regional stability,” a senior Shin Bet officer said at the time.

Last January, Palestinian security forces uncovered and dismantled at least 12 roadside bombs, each weighing between 20 and 30 kilograms near the city of Tulkarem. While the explosive devices had been planted on a road mainly by Palestinian civilians, IDF vehicles have been spotted on it and investigators believe they were the target.

A few months later, in April, two IEDs weighing several kilos were discovered before they were detonated. The military said they had no prior intelligence on the explosives, but had luck on their side. Had the attack been carried out, it could have changed the landscape of Israel, a military source said.

The writing on the wall for the explosion in Dolev, which claimed the life of Rina Shnerb was there. It was waiting to happen.

And the longer the cell responsible remains on the run, the higher the chance that there will be other attacks, either by the cell itself or by other Palestinians who want to imitate it.

So, the question has to be asked: How come Israel’s fabled security services have still not been able to find the perpetrators of such a serious attack?

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });