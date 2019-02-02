Where to watch Super Bowl LIII in Israel

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the New England Patriots Sunday night as Super Bowl LIII kicks off at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Regardless of which team you are rooting for, you’ll need a place to watch the game – which starts Monday at 1:30 a.m. Israel time. Orbit Showtime Network (OSN) will be broadcasting the Super Bowl throughout the Middle East. Here is a guide to the best restaurants and bars places to enjoy Super Bowl 2019.



Mike’s Place



This chain of six ex-pat sports bars, with locations including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Herzliya, will be open all night and feature multiple screens. They are reportedly expecting some 400 fans in each location.



Dancing Camel



Located on HaTa’asiya Street in Tel Aviv, this attractive micro-brewery also promises beer, all-American cuisine and Super Bowl fun. Reservations are required. Book tickets at the Dancing Camel’s Facebook page.



Beer Bazaar



Located in Jerusalem’s Mahaneh Yehudah market, the Anglo-friendly Beer Bazaar is known for its giant selection of local craft beers. To watch the game at the Beer Bazaar, RSVP in advance.



Abraham Hostel



Just a lateral pass from Beer Bazaar is the Abraham Hostel on Hanevi’im Street in Davidka Square. This internationally-oriented hostel shows most major sporting events. On Sunday evening, the hostel will be hosting their own Super Bowl event. Rent a room or just hang out.

Up in Haifa? Check out the Bear-Inn at 135 HaNassi Blvd. Festivities begin at midnight. The inn serves food that is a spin on American cuisine and the bar has been popularly reviewed by many. To reserve your spot, visit the Bear-Inn’s Facebook page.For those who prefer to watch the big game at home, the Super Bowl will be streamed on CBS, CBS All Access, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon, and NFL Game Pass, among others. NFL Game Pass is the NFL’s official streaming broadcaster.Special for the Super Bowl, you can buy an all-access pass from Game Pass for a cool $24.99. However, Game Pass sells different packages for different countries, so if you intend to watch the game without a VPN, make sure you buy the program specific for your location outside the US.Some streaming services outside the US can glitch. It is recommended that you download a personal VPN, such as ExpressVPN. With access to a VPN, you will be able to choose which country you want to watch from. Tutorials for using a VPN are available on YouTube, Google, etc.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



