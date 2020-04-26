Why Litzman’s tenure in the Health Ministry came to an end

For United Torah Judaism, MKs and ministers are merely the “emissaries of the rabbis,” and in this regard outgoing Health Minister Yaakov Litzman is little different than his peers, serving at the pleasure of the grand rabbi of the Gerrer hassidic community Rabbi Yaakov Arye Alter. Litzman, was selected to represent the Agudat Yisrael hassidic party in the United Torah Judaism Knesset faction in 1999 by Alter, and has been the Gerrer representative ever since. And over the last decade, Litzman has forged close ties with of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s and was crucial in helping create the premier’s ties with the ultra-Orthodox parties, wrangle them and their rabbinic leaders to Netanyahu’s side. But Litzman has come under criticism for his handling of different aspects of the coronavirus epidemic in Israel, as well as his personal behavior and alleged interventions in professional decisions which have damaged his image and subsequently that of his Gerrer hassidic community, and the wider ultra-Orthodox community in general. The minister was slow in March to insist that ultra-Orthodox schools, yeshivas and synagogues close down despite the rapidly developing public health crisis, leading his own ministry’s legal adviser to urge him publicly to do so. He has also been criticized for doing too little to reach out to the senior rabbinic leadership of the community, particularly in the non-hassidic sector, to bring them on board with the social-distancing orders issued by the Health Ministry. And Litzman himself is alleged to have participated in a public prayer service against Health Ministry orders before he contracted COVID-19, although the minister denies this.Although Blue and White had demanded the health portfolio in coalition negotiations with Likud earlier this month, the Gerrer grand rabbi at the time backed Litzman’s insistence that he remain health minister. Litzman was concerned that if he would be unceremoniously dumped out of the ministry it would look as if it was being removed due to his management of the coronavirus epidemic. But new allegations were made against Litzman since then, including that he allowed IKEA stores to open before other retail outlets due to contributions made by the owners of IKEA’s Israel franchise to the Gerrer community. In addition, an investigative report, unrelated to the coronavirus epidemic, was broadcast last week by Channel 13 in which Litzman is heard in internal ministry meetings overruling a decision by ministry professionals to shut down a badly mismanaged mental health facility. Insiders within the hassidic community have said that this series of events led to frustration amongst other hassidic leaders with Litzman’s performance and the way in which it was reflecting on the ultra-Orthodox world in general.These complaints were apparently made known to Alter directly whose concern over the image of his hassidic community in particular, as well as the ultra-Orthodox sector more broadly, led him to a decision to move Litzman on. This last Friday, the grand rabbi summoned Litzman to his residence and told him that he should step down from his beloved health ministry and move over to the housing ministry instead. Alter and the Gerrer dynasty, the wealthiest in Israel, reportedly has significant property assets and the grand rabbi apparently believes that Litzman’s presence in the housing ministry can advance his community’s interests. The ultra-Orthodox community itself is suffering from a severe housing crisis, as is the rest of Israeli society, and it is likely that Litzman will advance proposals and solutions for this problem. In housing as in health, Litzman will again serve as the long arm of Gerrer grand rabbi.