June 19 2018
|
Tammuz, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Will Ferrell to star in Netflix Eurovision film

American comedian was at Lisbon contest this year where Israel's Netta took home the top prize.

By
June 19, 2018 14:31
1 minute read.
Netflix logo

Netflix logo. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Will Ferrell is starring in a new Netflix film about - you probably didn't guess this one - the Eurovision song contest. But will it be set in Jerusalem?

Netflix announced the new project on Monday, with Ferrell in the starring role in the film about the long-running, colorful singing competition.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


As controversy and squabbling swirls around next year's Eurovision contest in Israel, Ferrell is setting about writing and starring in a film about the competition.

Netflix has signed an impressive slate of comedy stars to star in original films recently, including Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Kevin James and more.

But a feature about Eurovision will be quite foreign to American audiences, many of whom have barely heard of the competition.

Deadline, which first announced the news of the film, explained to its readers that both ABBA and Celine Dion launched careers from winning the contest.

Ferrell was actually in Lisbon earlier this year for the Eurovision, during which Netta Barzilai took home the win for Israel for the fourth time ever. He told reporters at the event that he has been watching since 1999, when his Swedish wife's family introduced him to it.



More than 186 million viewers across the world watched the Eurovision competition in 2018. In the US, the show was aired on Logo TV for the third year in a row, and garnered 74,000 viewers, or 0.02% of the TV-watching population.

Can Will Ferrell make Americans love the Eurovision? That remains to be seen.


Related Content

June 19, 2018
Coalition chair warns haredi parties of elections if enlistment law fails

By JEREMY SHARON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut