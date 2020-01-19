The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
With world leaders arriving in Israel comes closed roads… and frustration

Leaders from 46 countries, accompanied by high-level delegations, will make their way to the capital in the coming days, ahead of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem on Thursday.

By DAVID BRINN, EYTAN HALON  
JANUARY 19, 2020 18:14
The arrival of over forty world leaders converging on Jerusalem this week might be a feather in the capitol's cap, but for residents who will suffer gridlock and road closures as a result, it could be more like a bone in their throats.
Leaders from 46 countries, accompanied by high-level delegations, will make their way to the capital in the coming days, ahead of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem on Thursday, marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.
Last week, Foreign Minister Israel Katz described the gathering as the “biggest event since the establishment of the state.”
Unavoidably, the arrival of the most prominent figures will necessitate visibly increased security measures around the city, including the closure of roads, as they make their way between Ben-Gurion Airport and Jerusalem, and the ceremony at Yad Vashem.
"It's totally overblown," said disgruntled Arnona resident Alex Bar-Lev, who works on the other side of town. "It could take me four hours to get home because of all the road closures. I understand that they're world leaders, but every week it's something else – marathons, dignitaries. I'm fed up."
It's a situation that Jerusalem residents have either resigned themselves to or, like Alex, continue to bristle at for the blessing or curse of living in one of the world's most scrutinized cities.
"I'm fine with it," said Pisgat Ze'ev resident Sivan Molcho. "I'm proud that our city is seen that way by the leaders of the world. But my brother lives in right in the heart of it, in Rehavia. I don't think he's so fine with it."
Past visits by US presidents, from Donald Trump to Barack Obama have caused similar gridlocks, as security forces take every precaution possible. On Sunday, security personnel were seen lifting up manhole covers near the King David Hotel where many of the leaders will be staying this week and examining them with flashlights and cameras.
The 'all manholes covered approach' is being taken for the arrival of who's who of international elite, including Russian President Vladimir Putin; US Vice-President Mike Pence; French President Emmanuel Macron; Charles, the Prince of Wales; and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Major road closures will be mostly felt when Putin arrives, whether it be Wednesday, or Thursday morning. Police will close Highway 1 toward Jerusalem, and the city’s Chords Bridge area until his convoy has passed by. In the city, there will be widespread closures lasting most of the afternoon along Yitzhak Rabin Blvd. and major roads near Sacher Park, the Knesset and the prime minister’s Balfour Street residence.
On Wednesday evening, city center roads will be closed for a short period as the convoys of visiting leaders make the journey from their hotels to the President’s Residence on HaNasi Street.
The same major routes will be closed on Thursday morning, as Pence arrives at Ben-Gurion Airport and travels to Jerusalem. Roads between the hotels and Yad Vashem, located next to Mount Herzl, will be shut between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. as leaders make their way to the ceremony, and are sealed off again at 3 p.m. for approximately an hour.
"It's a big show. Three neighborhoods – Rehavia, Talbieh, and Kiryat Shmuel – are effectively going to be closed for three days. There's no need for it," said Rehavia resident Karnit Levy.
Police spokesman Mickey Rosenfeld justified the road closures and said that efforts had been taken to minimize the amount of time roads would be inaccessible to the public."Due to the importance and significance of the security arrangements taking place in the capital, a number of roads will be closed and reopened according to the movements of the visiting presidents VIPs and delegation," he said.
Further road closures will be in place later on Thursday, as Pence travels from Yad Vashem to the Western Wall, and subsequently to the Crowne Plaza hotel. On Thursday evening, Pence will travel from his hotel to the US Embassy in Jerusalem’s Arnona neighborhood.
Putin will also travel on Thursday afternoon to Bethlehem for a scheduled meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Local authorities recommend that residents of Har Homa do not attempt to enter or leave the neighborhood between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. due to frequent road closures in the area.
One Har Homa resident, Arnie Draiman, took the middle ground at the prospects of being shuttered at home.
"It's both annoying and quite amazing," he said. "I doubt that any other country could pull off hosting all these leaders at one time."


