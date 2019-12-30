Woman accuses neighbor of rape while she was passed out on sleeping pills

A man in his 20s has been arrested under suspicion of rape of his 26 year-old neighbor in Ramat Gan. The woman who filed the complaint has claimed that the man came to her apartment, and, knowing that she was under the effects of sleeping pills, forced himself upon her, raping her while she could not put up any resistance. Immediately following her complaint, police arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect, whom the victim is familiar with.In his interrogation, the man claimed that he had consensual relations with the accuser. Following the investigation, he was imprisoned and appeared in court Sunday morning, where his arrest was extended to Monday. Police are investigating both his and the accuser's versions.