The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Women of the Wall call out female MKs over segregated Hanukkah candle lighting

A Jewish and democratic country must allow for full and equal representation and inclusion of women in all public religious events.

By YOCHI RAPPEPORT  
DECEMBER 24, 2019 11:03
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lighting a candle for the first night of Hanukkah (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lighting a candle for the first night of Hanukkah
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
To the Esteemed MK’s Gila Gamliel, Tzipi Hotovely, Miri Regev, and Yifat Shasha-Bitton,
I am reaching out because I too value deeply Israel’s well-being as a Jewish and democratic country. But far beyond my position as a concerned citizen, I turn to you as your sister.
Hanukkah is soon approaching, and so are the requisite festivities. However, Israel’s official Hanukkah candle-lighting is a sign of dark times rather than a bastion of light: no women may attend, as Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef has insisted on holding the ceremony on the men’s side of the prayer space. This decision is unjustified and unacceptable.
You have been invited to participate instead in separate candle-lighting events. These ceremonies will be held on rooftops in the Old City, from which you can see the breathtaking panorama of the Western Wall in all its humble, defiant glory - but from which you cannot be seen. At most, your presence will serve as a token of the patriarchal authority’s generosity, an inoculation against accusations of exclusion, all the while maintaining a blatantly unjust state of affairs. Acquiescing to this separate-but-unequal accommodation would be suggesting tacit approval to this petty consolation. I beseech you to reconsider.
As elected officials, you are entrusted with the duty to advocate for the good of Israel’s collective values, the ones we all honor in the words of our anthem Hatikvah, the very ones we celebrate through the flames of the Chanukah lights. A Jewish and democratic country must allow for full and equal representation and inclusion of women in all public religious events. The notion of tolerance does not extend to standing idly by discriminatory treatment, all the more so when this treatment is enacted under the guise of fealty to Jewish Law. When women are fully permitted, and according to most opinions obligated, to light and bless the Chanukah candles, there is no justification for relegating women to the sidelines, especially under the auspices of Israel’s officials.
As leaders, and as women devoted to fighting for the good of the Jewish State against all odds, I urge you to rescind your acceptance of Rabbi Yosef’s invitation and make the reasons for your objection clear: women are not second-class citizens in Israel.
I trust that you will act in accordance with your conscience and with the promises you have made to the people of Israel, to protect and defend the interests of freedom, equality, and justice.
Wishing you a Chag Urim Sameach, Happy Festival of Lights,
Yochi Rappeport, Executive Director, Women of the Wall


Tags Western Wall Hanukkah women of the wall
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Life at the Dead Sea By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern Above the Fold: The impeachment of Trump By MICAH HALPERN
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: A microcosm of a partitioned America By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gilad Sharon Coming home By GILAD SHARON
Marc Schneier Muslims stood up repeatedly for Jews in 2019 By MARC SCHNEIER

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by