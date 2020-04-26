The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Women over 39 may be permitted to return to fertility treatments - report

Many in the Facebook page for the Female Fertility Forum of Israel were fuming at the reported decision, which according to them neglected a majority of the women seeking treatment.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 26, 2020 09:01
Pregnant woman (Illustrative) (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Pregnant woman (Illustrative)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
The National Council on Women's Medicine may be recommending the return of fertility treatments for women above the age of 39 in hospitals amid coronavirus restrictions, Yisrael Hayom reported.
The council, according to the Israeli newspaper, held a special meeting on Friday to discuss the subject of fertility treatments amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The council is expected to recommend such a return to the Health Ministry after serving as an advisory to the ministry in the past.
The Female Fertility Forum in Israel Facebook page was raging with comments, many furious that the easing of restrictions would only be done for the older age group.
According to Yisrael Hayom, one of the posts stated, "The good news is that we made progress... But the reality is that this is very bad news. The news is that only 4000 out of 15,000-20,000 women who we represent will receive treatment."
"No, no, Health Minister [Ya'acov] Litzman," another post said. "We will not accept this, we will fight... Must we be required to pay the price for the panic of the system, which demands strength and on-call funding at the expense of our girls? Did you rank our wish to bring a child into the world at a lower rank than elective treatments?
"We will continue to fight these arbitrary conditions through the High Court of Justice, the rising and settling political system, the doctors, the media and the entire nation," the post concluded. "If money is missing, knock on the prime minister's door, and he can allocate resources. You know how to do this. You do this at each discussion about matters that are not health. Do this for else. Otherwise, the High Court will decide."
Yisrael Hayom reported in the summer of 2019 that there was a rise in successful fertility treatments in Israel.


