Wrestling in Israel takes a cinematic platform

The Israel Pro Wrestling Association (IPWA) is back on a bigger stage.



Following the success of their Passover Bash and Wrestling Party events at Lehavot Haviva’s Bearle Club, IPWA has signed a multi-event deal with Cinema City.

While the past two events took place in a smaller venue, the new show, titled “Cinema City Wrestling” and slated for December 15, will be held in Cinema City Glilot’s 900-seat auditorium.And it seems a bigger venue means even bigger stars, as IPWA champion Matt Sydal defends his title against “Badass” Billy Gunn. A World Wresting Entertainment Hall of Famer who has held numerous titles in promotions all over the world – most notably having held the WWE tag team title 11 times – Gunn is currently attached as head coach to the new wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW), founded by several wrestlers famous on the independent scene and by Shahid and Tony Khan, owners of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham FC, and which recently debuted its own live TV show AEW Dynamite on TNT.“I just want to say how excited I am... [to] be coming to Israel,” Gunn said in a video posted to IPWA’s official Facebook page.However, this isn’t Gunn’s first time wrestling in Israel, having come with WWE (then the WWF) during their sole tour of Israel in 1994.“It is a huge step for Israeli wrestling, to be established and recognized as one of the top professional independent wrestling promotions in the world, emphasizing the word ‘professional,’” said IPWA promoter and founder Gery Roif, who also wrestles under the name “Rabbi Swissa.” “This event is probably the most important event in Israeli wrestling history, because it’s not just a one-time thing, but rather a big show that will lead to more big shows, more big names, more recognition and more success.”Though the championship match between Gunn and Sydal will headline this show, the rest of the card has yet to be announced. However, if the last two shows are anything to go by, IPWA knows how to put together an exciting and crowd-pleasing show. Whether the show features big international names or some of the rising stars of Israeli wrestling, it will certainly be something Israeli wrestling fans won’t want to miss.Tickets are slated to be priced between NIS 200-250. More information will be coming soon.

