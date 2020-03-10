YES cable network launches a Quarantine Channel

As tens of thousands of Israelis returning from trips abroad are quarantined for two weeks, the YES cable network is trying to help them pass the time more quickly by offering a Quarantine Channel on its VOD service. In a press release, the company said that in recent days, it had noticed a 30 percent uptick in VOD viewing and has decided to offer a Quarantine Channel so that, “Quarantine will go by more comfortably.” This line is a play on a lyric from Chava Alberstein’s famous song, “London,” in which she sings about great television making, “Despair will go by more comfortably,” a song which was lampooned by Alberstein herself in a YES promo last year. The channel is divided into four sections. These are What Not to Watch in Quarantine, dystopian series and movies such as The Walking Dead and The Leftovers, as well as documentaries about viruses; What to Watch in Quarantine, light fare including series such as Party of Five (the original and the remake), Modern Family and Young Sheldon; Family in Quarantine, featuring kids’ entertainment such as Toy Story 4; and Israelis in Quarantine, Israelis series such as Fauda, Ron, The Bouzaglos and more. While entertainment can definitely help pass the time, let’s hope that the Quarantine Channel is no longer necessary in a few weeks.