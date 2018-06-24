Yad Vashem mad at prince for skipping visit to tree honoring ancestor

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Prince William will attend a ceremony in east Jerusalem instead.



The Yad Vashem holocaust Memorial and Museum staff were shocked to learn on Sunday that Prince William aims to skip visiting a tree planted to honor his great-grandmother who rescued Jews in Nazi-occupied Athens during his June 26 planned visit in the site.





Instead, he is expected to honor the memory of his great-grandmother, who was recognized as a righteous among the nations in 1994 for saving the life of Jewish widow Rachel Cohen and the lives of two of her sons in Nazi-occupied Athens, by visiting her grave in Church of Mary Magdalene in Jerusalem."How is it possible that the prince is going to visit Yad Vashem and not visit the tree," complained an anonymous source from Yad Vashem to the Jerusalem Post, "is it for fear of upsetting the Arabs?"During his historical visit to the region Prince William opted to meet a Holocaust survivor who, as a child, was given asylum in England because of the Kindertransports.The UK accepted roughly ten thousand Jewish children from Germany, Poland, and other central European countries, these children were often the only members of their extended families to survive the war.The late husband of Miss Cohen, Haimaki Cohen, served King George the first of Greece, the father of Princess Alice, in 1913. The king offered Cohen his aid in anything he might wish as a reward for his service.During the Nazi occupation his son remembered the promise and appealed to the princess, who sheltered the son, his brother, and Cohen's widow in her home.The Duke of Edinburgh, Philip Mountbatten, is the son of Princess Alice which makes her the great-grandmother of prince William."The Duke’s first engagement in Israel, on the morning of the 26th, will see him visit Yad Vashem – Israel's official memorial to the Jewish victims of the Holocaust. You will recall that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Stutthof concentration camp last year, as well as the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin – so this visit will be immensely poignant," the UK embassy in Israel said in a statement.