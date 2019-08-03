Yair Netanyahu accuses Yuli Edlestein of planning putsch, deletes tweet

Yair Netanyahu.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, blamed Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) of conspiring a "putsch" against his father in a Twitter post on Saturday that eventually was deleted.
"OK, so [Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor] Liberman accidentally revealed on a live broadcast that he is planning a putsch with Yuli Edelstein," the younger Netanyahu wrote. "And they say I can't keep my mouth shut."
Netanyahu deleted the tweet a few minutes later.
In an interview on Saturday, Liberman had said that if Likud would again be unable to form a government he would pressure them to remove Netanyahu from his position and choose someone else to lead the party.
Liberman suggested that Edelstein can be an appropriate person for the job.
In response to the comments, Edelstein responded that "Netanyahu is the only Likud candidate who can be the next prime minister. Naming other senior Likud officials as possible replacements for Netanyahu is nothing more than a relentless attempt to de-legitimize the elected Likud head. No one can hurt the unity in Likud."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>