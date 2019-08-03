Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yair Netanyahu accuses Yuli Edlestein of planning putsch, deletes tweet

"OK, so [Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor] Liberman accidentally revealed on a live broadcast that he is planning a putsch with Yuli Edelstein," the younger Netanyahu wrote.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 3, 2019 21:25
Yair Netanyahu

Yair Netanyahu. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

 
Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, blamed Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) of conspiring a "putsch" against his father in a Twitter post on Saturday that eventually was deleted.

"OK, so [Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor] Liberman accidentally revealed on a live broadcast that he is planning a putsch with Yuli Edelstein," the younger Netanyahu wrote. "And they say I can't keep my mouth shut."

Netanyahu deleted the tweet a few minutes later.

In an interview on Saturday, Liberman had said that if Likud would again be unable to form a government he would pressure them to remove Netanyahu from his position and choose someone else to lead the party.

Liberman suggested that Edelstein can be an appropriate person for the job.

In response to the comments, Edelstein responded that "Netanyahu is the only Likud candidate who can be the next prime minister. Naming other senior Likud officials as possible replacements for Netanyahu is nothing more than a relentless attempt to de-legitimize the elected Likud head. No one can hurt the unity in Likud."

