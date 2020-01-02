The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Yair Netanyahu perfectly portrays the role of a high school bully

The only reason Netanyahu chose Ofira Asayag and Rina Matzliach as his targets is that they are Mizrachi women who carry a lot of meaning to the Likud voters.

By YAEL MIRIAM SINAI  
JANUARY 2, 2020 05:19
Yair Netanyahu (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Yair Netanyahu
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Why does Yair Netanyahu obsess over unflattering photos of Ofira Asayag? Let’s assume that Yair Netanyahu is a media strategist who chooses his victims carefully and puts a lot of time and effort into planning his actions on social media, especially during election time. Asayag was not chosen at random to be the subject of Yair Netanyahu’s mockery, and Rina Matzliach did not stop just turn into “Rina Masriach” ("masriach," which rhymes with her last name is Hebrew for "smelly").
Yair Netanyahu portrays the high school bully perfectly, the same one who stalks the hallways in order to find his next victim over whom he will lord his strength. This tactic uses mockery, usually through someone’s appearance is a way in which people maintain power over others.
At every political junction in history, especially during times when democracies are unstable, the bullies enlist themselves to create a front of fear and awfulness, in order to make clear the price to anyone who would be interested in entering the system. Political bullying has several goals: to make all discussion and criticism obsolete, to sow fear and confusion among rivals and turn every subject one can discuss into a personal and violent struggle. Beyond that, Yair Netanyahu, as the son of the prime minister, marks targets for a pack of bullies that hangs around with him in the “school yard." These are the targets, this is the language used, and this is the best way for him to build his power. 
Choosing Matzliach and Asayag are interesting in that regard, seeing as we would assume the bully would choose easier targets to attack, perhaps weaker characters, socially isolated ones, meanwhile both Asayag and Matliach are powerful women, with significant roles in the Israeli public space. The reason he chose those two, unlike previous attack Yair Netanyahu made on media personnel such as Guy Peleg or Amnon Abramovitch, is that Asayag and Matliach are Mizrachi women with significance to the political audience of the Likud. They are recognized as people who can cause massive damage, since what they say is accepted differently in the eyes of the traditional Likud voter audience, they are in the heart of Israeli consensus, appeal to multiple crowds, perceived as authentic and unbiased and Yair knows that they won’t keep quiet and will try to fight back, and like any fight in the mud pit, the result he is interested in is that they won’t come out clean from the fight.
That’s why he chose the old method of the bully: talking about their physical appearance. That way he could get a double effect, both dragging them with him through the mud and reduce them to a minimum through talking about their appearance, thus limited their influence and make people forget about their professional achievements.
It’s good that these days women have social networks to create solidarity and that Israeli women have public platforms, not to make their presence of the bully, but rather for their mutual benefit.
In the coming elections, we have to stand as a unified front against all attempts at bullying, against any show of misogyny and attempts to humiliate. Any attack will be answered with flattery and support, because if this is how we’ll allow people to speak to our sisters on the internet, it will come to leaving our girls alone to face attacks in the school hallways. 
The writer is the manager of the Knesset connections and government in the women's advocacy group of the Knesset.
Translated from Maariv


Tags Likud Yair Netanyahu Elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo On same page By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Not antisemitism but ‘Jew-haterism’ & facelessness By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eric Mandel Unity missing ingredient for success By ERIC R. MANDEL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Defying history, transcending time By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas ‘promoting’ Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ says Fata
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by