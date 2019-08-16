Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yair Netanyahu says his father: ‘Weak man who does foolish things’

The son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reported to call his father during cabinet meetings and inform him he’s “looking out” for him.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 16, 2019 23:23
1 minute read.
Yair Netanyahu

Yair Netanyahu . (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, enjoys an unusual amount of influence over the actions taken by his father, a Friday report by Mako revealed. 
 
According to the report, the Prime Minster credited his son with the success of the 2015 elections campaign. The young Netanyahu is credited as the person who thought of releasing the video in which the Prime Minister warns Israelis that “Arabs are heading in massive amounts to the ballots” in order to vote. 
 
In the four years since the report claims various incidents involving the young Netanyahu. Allegedly, he was the cause of the 2017 clash with Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon over the creation of the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation Kan. 
 
During a closed meeting that took place at the Prime Minister’s home in Jerusalem Yair burst into the room shouting and even went down on all fours to imitate how, in his view, those presents are acting like animals by showing “weakness.” 

The report claims the young Netanyahu often calls his father when he is taking meetings, including cabinet meetings, and that he tells his father he is "looking out" for his interests. It was also reported that Yair told people that his father is a "weak man who does foolish things" on various times.  
 
Yair Netanyahu also told the police when he was investigated over Case 4000 that, in his view, this is a “witch hunt, blood shed, [like the German secret police] Stasi boarding on [Nazi secret police] Gestapo.”  He furthered informed the officer that this is a “police state” in which the security forces “act like the mafia, even the mafia doesn’t involve [in its actions] women and children.” 
 
During the investigation he denied ever influencing decision taken by his father as Prime Minister. 
 
Calling the report “a collection of false gossips, which are groundless and illusionary,” Yair Netanyahu told Maariv that it is “predictable that a month before the elections a recycled damaging story about the Netanyahu family will be aired.” 
 
“This time too, out answer will be at the ballot,” the response ends. 
   



