Yair Netanyahu, think tank headed for trial in defamation suits

Yair Netanyahu.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Yair Netanyahu and the Molad organization refused on Thursday to settle their defamation suits against each other despite pressure from the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court.
The failed outside-of-court mediation after months of attempts means that the trial will almost inevitably go forward in December.
In August 2017, Molad sued Netanyahu
for NIS 140,000 for defamation after he attacked it on Facebook.
It said that Netanyahu misused his public standing as the son of the prime minister to try to ruin its reputation and incite the public against it by propagating lies about the organization.
Molad said that he accused it of being an anti-Zionist organization funded by those who wanted to destroy Israel.
In December, Netanyahu responded with a counter-suit for an equal amount of damages, citing a counter-post by Molad attacking him.
He said that the post presented inaccurate information and demeaned him in order to damage his public persona, including presenting a photoshopped picture of him in a clown outfit.
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
Moreover, he said that his allegations against Molad were true and can be easily gleaned from its public statements and information campaigns.
To date, while both sides appear ready for some degree of mutual apology, Molad maintains that Netanyahu’s attack was far harsher and that any apology must reflect that reality.
According to its website, Molad “is an independent, non-partisan Israeli think tank that works to reinvigorate Israeli society by injecting new ideas into all spheres of public discourse.”
It says that, “In the realm of foreign affairs and security, maintaining control over the Palestinian territories is increasingly pushing Israel towards international isolation, expanding its regional isolation, and compromising its future as a democratic state. Civil society is seeing an upsurge in tribal attitudes that are incompatible with the modern way of life.”
Molad also says that it has influenced the policy platforms of center-left political parties.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>