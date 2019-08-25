Yamina releases new party commercial - Falling in love with Israel

Yamina party leader and former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked released a new party commercial on Facebook ahead of the upcoming September elections featuring her fellow party leaders and Israeli citizens.



The commercial shows Israelis declaring their love for Israel, ending with Yamina party leaders Betzalel Smotrich, Rafi Peretz, Naftali Bennett praising Israel's strength and innovativeness, before Shaked asks, "So how is it possible to not fall in love with her [Israel]?"

Shaked shared the video with a written post, saying, "It may sound innocent and maybe kitschy - but it's the truth.The love for the land and the people is what leads us. It's that that makes us want to work hard, very hard, and bring more results and less talk.We are not ashamed to say that we are here out of love.Love for this land, for this soil, for values ​​and tradition - and for the people who live in it.On September 17, Elul 17, choose to love Israel.Choose Shaked."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });