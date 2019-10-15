Yisrael Beytenu sources: Likud officials trying to discredit Liberman

Sources within Yisrael Beytenu party told Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, that they were "informed that senior activists and veteran members of the Likud were asked to search for and share unusual past events from the past that have to do with Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman in the media and on social networks."



According to the report, these events "could defame his professional and personal conduct from the days in whcih he was a member of the Likud and up until today."

The sources also claimed that these kinds of events were shared in internal group of Likud activists who intend to find a way to discredit Liberman "in any way possible." They also turned to past and present employees of Liberman, asking them for accounts of "unusual" events in his past which could prove that he has an incorrect conduct. Liberman told Maariv last week, as well, that the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud are trying to discredit him. "I would not be surprised if Netanyahu and his people run private investigators against me and against my family," he said. "It's their way of threatening. Unfortunately, Bibi is incapable of understanding concepts such as friendship and loyalty."This article was translated from Maariv by Tamar Beeri.

