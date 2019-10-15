Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yisrael Beytenu sources: Likud officials trying to discredit Liberman

According to sources within the party, senior Likud activists were asked to provide unusual material and events which are supposed to incriminate the professional and personal conduct of Liberman.

By ANNA BRESKY/MA'ARIV
October 15, 2019 07:47
1 minute read.
Yisrael Beytenu leader MK Avigdor Liberman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Yisrael Beytenu leader MK Avigdor Liberman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Sources within Yisrael Beytenu party told Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, that they were "informed that senior activists and veteran members of the Likud were asked to search for and share unusual past events from the past that have to do with Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman in the media and on social networks."

According to the report, these events "could defame his professional and personal conduct from the days in whcih he was a member of the Likud and up until today."

The sources also claimed that these kinds of events were shared in internal group of Likud activists who intend to find a way to discredit Liberman "in any way possible." They also turned to past and present employees of Liberman, asking them for accounts of "unusual" events in his past which could prove that he has an incorrect conduct.

Liberman told Maariv last week, as well, that the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud are trying to discredit him. "I would not be surprised if Netanyahu and his people run private investigators against me and against my family," he said. "It's their way of threatening. Unfortunately, Bibi is incapable of understanding concepts such as friendship and loyalty."

This article was translated from Maariv by Tamar Beeri.


Related Content

Jpost editorial logo
October 15, 2019
Leave girls alone

By JPOST EDITORIAL

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings