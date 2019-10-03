Yisrael Beytenu submits raft of legislation on religion and state issues

Flush with its electoral success, Yisrael Beytenu submitted a raft of legislation regarding matters of religion and state to the Knesset on the first day of its new term on Thursday, which if advanced would create a veritable firestorm of protest from the ultra-Orthodox and religious-Zionist parties.

The party submitted seven bills in total, including a bill to establish legal provision for civil partnerships, a lesser form of civil marriage; a bill threatening the revocation of state funding from ultra-Orthodox schools which do not teach core curriculum studies such as Maths and English; a bill allowing municipal chief rabbis to establish conversion courts; a bill allowing public transportation on Shabbat within cities and between cities; a bill to increase ultra-Orthodox enlistment to the IDF; and the repeal of the so called mini-markets bill preventing municipal authorities from increasing the number of businesses open on Shabbat.

Attempts to pass any one of these bills would generate intense opposition from the religious parties, and the successful passage of any one of them will be extremely difficult.

The idea that all of them could be passed in the lifetime of one government after such legislation has been blocked for decades by the ultra-Orthodox and religious-Zionist parties would appear to be fanciful, even if those parties were excluded from the next government.

Yisrael Beytenu ’s submission of these bills on the first day of the Knesset’s new term is however a signal of intent by the party to its voters that it means to fulfil its campaign promise to “Make Israel Normal Again” in how the state relates to religious matters.

Although every piece of legislation submitted on Thursday is of itself highly controversial, the bills which would drastically reduce state funding for ultra-Orthodox schools not teaching core-curriculum studies, allowing municipal chief rabbis to perform conversions, and allowing civil partnerships are perhaps the most contentious.

For the ultra-Orthodox community, the independence of their school systems and their ability to precisely determine what is taught in their schools, which for many almost totally excludes non-religious subjects, is a core tenet of their existence, guaranteed under the status quo agreement signed between David Ben Gurion and Agudat Yisrael before the establishment of the state.

Education at all levels is and always has been seen by the leading rabbis of the community as a critical element in forging the ultra-Orthodox character of the community’s next generation, and any attempt to interfere with that is seen as a potentially lethal blow to the future of ultra-Orthodox Judaism in Israel.

The majority of Ashkenazi ultra-Orthodox children study at schools where core curriculum studies are not taught in elementary or high-schools.

Many Sephardic ultra-Orthodox children study at Shas’ Maayan Hinuch Torani elementary school network which does teach the minimal number of hours of core-curriculum, but not a high standard.

Yisrael Beytenu’s legislation would reduce state-funding for ultra-Orthodox schools which do not teach the full core curriculum to 30 percent of the state-funding received by schools which do, a reduction which would imperil the financial viability of large numbers of ultra-Orthodox schools.

The legislation on Jewish conversion is equally explosive, as it would significantly reduce the control over conversion by the chief rabbinate and allow municipal chief rabbis to establish their own conversion courts, in particular those rabbis interested in tackling the concern over increasing inter-faith marriage and partnerships in Israel.

In the 2013 government, MK Elazar Stern fought relentlessly for legislation to empower municipal chief rabbis to establish conversion courts.

The idea was to empower rabbis such as Rabbi David Stav of Shoham and head of Tzohar and Rabbi Shlomo Riskin of Efrat, to apply leniencies in Jewish law so as to convert Israeli citizens originating from the former Soviet Union who are not Jewish according to Jewish law but do have Jewish ancestry.

Stern’s proposal was eventually passed merely as a government resolution following severe opposition from the ultra-Orthodox and religious-Zionist parties who were not even in the government coalition.

Implementation was hindered by the collapse of the government however, and the resolution was soon repealed by the following government at the behest of the ultra-Orthodox parties.

Yisrael Beytenu’s legislation on civil partnerships would also be highly controversial and is another bill which would upend the pre-state status quo agreements.

Those agreements gave the religious institutions of the different faiths in Israel authority over personal status issues such as marriage and divorce, and conversion.

The Chief Rabbinate and the religious parties argue that civil marriage would lead to an increase in the number of “mamzerim,” a highly problematic personal status in Jewish law whereby a child of an illicit relationship is prohibited from marrying other Jews.

Arguments have been made however, including by former Chief Rabbi Bakshi Doron, that civil partnerships would not be considered marriage according to Jewish law, and therefore partners who separate from such relationships and subsequently have children in other relationships would not be engaging in an illicit relationship and their children would not be mamzerim.

Nevertheless, civil partnerships would be a huge change to the status quo and would be vigorously opposed by the religious parties, as they were in the 2013 government and previous ones as well.



