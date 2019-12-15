The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Yokne’am’s Healium Medical wins ICI award

Sixty-three companies from all over the world competed for the Innovation in Cardiovascular Interventions Conference award.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 15, 2019 11:08
Professor Rafi Biar, Professor Haim Lotan, award winner Ran Sela and award recipient the Jon Dehaan Foundation (photo credit: AMIR MOR ICI CONFERENCE ISRAEL)
Ran Sela, CEO of Healium Medical of Alon MedTech Ventures that specializes in cardiology technologies, won the $100,000 Innovation Award on the final day of the ICI conference led by Prof. Chaim Lotan and Prof. Rafael Beyar.
Lotan and Beyar said they were proud to give the award to Sela for the company’s excellent innovation in medicine.
“The John DeHaan Foundation Award is intended to encourage innovation in medical technology companies early on,” they said. “We are delighted that the prestigious DeHaan Foundation has chosen ICI in Israel as their global stage for excellent innovation in medicine.”
Healium Medical develops contactless guided ablation solutions for advancing atrial fibrillation treatment by simplifying procedure flow and improving patient outcomes.
The company was established as part of Alon MedTech Ventures in Yokne’am in 2017 by Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, chairman, CEO Sela, managing director Dr. Yuri Megel and technology specialist Ariel Svedrlik.
The award provides international recognition of the benefits and potential of the firm’s innovative atrial fibrillation therapy. The John DeHaan Foundation will help the company continue the development of ultrasound technology hoping to provide better and effective solutions for people with atrial fibrillation.
The conference held for the 24th year took place at the Intercontinental Tel Aviv from December 8-10.


