Your matza pic can fund-raise for charity

Girls crunching on matza.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Have you snapped a picture of your matza sandwich this Passover? Turns out you can use that photo to raise money for charity.
This Passover, for the second year running, the UJA-Federation of New York is running its online "MatzahChallenge" fund-raiser.
How does it work? It's simple.
Make yourself a sandwich or a snack or a meal using matza and snap a photo of the dish. Upload it to social media with the hashtag #MatzahChallenge and $18 will be donated to the UJA-Fed. The campaign is being sponsored by Donna and Yale Fergang and Laura and Rob Medway.
"The UJA-Federation of New York’s #MatzahChallenge brings people together over the most celebrated Jewish holiday to share their tasty matzah creations on social media, all while doing some good," the organization said. "So giving back is as easy as fixing a snack!"
The nonprofit said that people can post as many times as they like: "once … or twice … or twenty times," and don't have to be Jewish or live in New York to participate. The funds will go toward the organizations 2019 Annual Campaign, "which helps fund hundreds of nonprofits in New York, in Israel, and around the world."
The photos can be posted on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram - although not on Instagram stories, which disappear after 24 hours.
By the third day of Passover, hundreds of people were already participating in the fund-raiser. Photos of matza brei, matza avocado toast, matza toffee and matza pizza were already dotting social media on Monday. Some people were getting creative, with matza cakes, ginger-matza houses and pulled beef-topped matza.
The UJA-Federation is running the fund-raiser through the last day of Passover overseas, which is April 27.
