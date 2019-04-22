Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

Your matza pic can fund-raise for charity

Share a photo of your Passover lunch on social media and $18 will be donated to the UJA-Fed

By
April 22, 2019 12:26
Girls crunching on matza

Girls crunching on matza. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

 
Have you snapped a picture of your matza sandwich this Passover? Turns out you can use that photo to raise money for charity.

This Passover, for the second year running, the UJA-Federation of New York is running its online "MatzahChallenge" fund-raiser.

How does it work? It's simple.


Make yourself a sandwich or a snack or a meal using matza and snap a photo of the dish. Upload it to social media with the hashtag #MatzahChallenge and $18 will be donated to the UJA-Fed. The campaign is being sponsored by Donna and Yale Fergang and Laura and Rob Medway.

"The UJA-Federation of New York’s #MatzahChallenge brings people together over the most celebrated Jewish holiday to share their tasty matzah creations on social media, all while doing some good," the organization said. "So giving back is as easy as fixing a snack!"

The nonprofit said that people can post as many times as they like: "once … or twice … or twenty times," and don't have to be Jewish or live in New York to participate. The funds will go toward the organizations 2019 Annual Campaign, "which helps fund hundreds of nonprofits in New York, in Israel, and around the world."


The photos can be posted on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram - although not on Instagram stories, which disappear after 24 hours.

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I Found the the Afikomen!!!!!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️Wishing a sweet and wonderful Passover to all my friends who celebrate : : To my friends not familiar with the afikomen at the Passover seder table, three matzahs are placed in a stack. Near the beginning of the seder, the middle matzah is broken in two pieces, and the larger piece of this matzah is called the afikomen . It is saved to be eaten after the meal. Many families have the custom of hiding the afikomen–either the parents hide it and the children search for it, or the children hide it and parents search. A prize is often given to whoever locates this important piece of matzah. The seder cannot continue until the afikomen has been located and consumed. #passover #afikomen #pesach #matzahchallenge #happypassover #chagpesachsameach #afikomenwinner #seder #jewdle #jewishdogs #dog #dogsofinstagram #puppy #puppiesofinstagram #minidoodle #minigoldendoodle #minigoldendoodlesofinstagram #goldendoodle #goldendoodlesofinstagram

A post shared by Ranger (@ranger_dood) on


By the third day of Passover, hundreds of people were already participating in the fund-raiser. Photos of matza brei, matza avocado toast, matza toffee and matza pizza were already dotting social media on Monday. Some people were getting creative, with matza cakes, ginger-matza houses and pulled beef-topped matza.

The UJA-Federation is running the fund-raiser through the last day of Passover overseas, which is April 27.  

