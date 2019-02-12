Yuli Edelstein says a Palestinian state is not on the agenda

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Knesset Speaker Yoel "Yuli"
Edelstein (Likud) said that Israel should consider applying sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.
“A Palestinian state is not on the agenda,” Edelstein said. “Removing the idea of a Palestinian state from the world’s agenda could take 20 years, but to put it back on the agenda will take 20 seconds."
He made his comments during a talk at the B'Sheva Jerusalem Conference.
In addition, Edelstein called on the heads of the right-wing parties to unite and run together in the April 9 elections.
“Be responsible,” he warned. “Compromise and unite.”
“We must all be responsible for maintaining the national camp - a broad camp led by Likud and a small number of coalition partners that properly represent the religious Zionist agenda,” he concluded.
On Monday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out inviting Israel Resilience to join his next coalition
“I won’t go for a government with [Benny] Gantz,” Netanyahu said of the Israel Resilience leader and former IDF chief of staff. “I will first of all form this [current] coalition – a national, Likud government; a right-wing government.”
“Bayit Yehudi, Otzma [Yehudit], Eli Yishai and National Union must unite to save six to seven seats for the Right bloc,” Netanyahu said. “We cannot lose these votes, because in the end, it’s about whether there is a right-wing or a left-wing government. A split in the Right will lead us to lose the elections.”
Netanyahu said that he plans to talk to all of those parties’ leaders to convince them to unite.Lahav Harkov contributed to this article.
