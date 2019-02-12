Zaid Zaid establishes women’s clothing complex

Articles of Clothing: Meandering in the market.
(photo credit: Lauren Izso)
Businessman Zaid Zaid of Shfaram, who currently owns a 700 square meter fashion complex in the city, is currently building a new complex there as well, for women’s elegant clothing, the T&E complex.
The T&E complex covers an area of about 2,000 square meters, that will cost some NIS 12 million and include a display of more than 7,000 evening dresses, wedding dresses and elegant clothing from 30 international fashion brands from Australia, France, Italy, New York, Los Angeles and more.
“In the new complex, all the elegant evening dresses and clothing will be at much lower prices than other prestigious fashion stores throughout the country, in light of the fact that the company is also an importer of brands,” said Zaid, CEO and owner of T&E.
