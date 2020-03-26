‘Zoom Passover Seder’ rabbis hit back at critics

Several prominent rabbinical figures criticized the ruling, but those who issued it have insisted to The Jerusalem Post that there has been no substantive argument against it, and said their decision was far less controversial than a commonly used leniency allowing Jews to sell leavened products to non-Jews over Passover.

Rabbi Eliyahu Abergil, a highly respected arbiter of Jewish law who served as the head of the Jerusalem Rabbinical Court for a decade, together with Chief Rabbi of Shlomi Rabbi Moshe Elharar, Chief Rabbi of Kiryat Gat Rabbi Shlomo Ben Hamo, and municipal rabbi of east Netanya, Rabbi Yehudah Shlush were the leading authorities behind the ruling.

Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, Elharar said that their ruling was based on the works of notable Torah scholars such as the first Sephardi chief rabbi of Israel Rabbi Ben-Zion Meir Hai Uziel and the former Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Rabbi Shalom Messas.

The rabbi said that the ruling was applicable to seniors and the elderly, as well as their families with whom they would want to connect, who would be alone for the Passover Seder and would feel isolated and depressed by the situation.

Of his critics, Elharar alleged that they had not even studied the works of such rabbis and were ignorant of their methodology and reasoning.

“It’s the easiest thing to say something is forbidden because you don’t need to know anything,” said the rabbi acerbically.

“If you want to rule that something is permitted you need to actually know things,” he continued adding that his critics “do not even come to the ankles” of Torah scholars such as Uziel and Messas.

One of those critics was Chief Rabbi David Lau who said that the ruling was “irresponsible” and that the rabbis who issued it “lacked even a minimal understanding of the implications of the ruling.”

Elharar countered by saying that the he had still not heard one legitimate, substantive argument against the ruling, saying that it was a simple notion especially bearing in mind that the rabbis had said that the electronic devices and video conference programs should be turned on and set up before the Passover holiday begins.

The activation of electricity and electronic devices on Shabbat and Jewish holidays is prohibited by customary Jewish law.

“Rabbi Lau is a child, he hasn’t even opened the books of scholars like Rabbi Uziel and Rabbi Messas,” said Elharar.

“These critics just one to show how ‘frum’ they are,” he continued using the Yiddish expression for a religious person.

He also denied that any of the original drafters had retracted their support for the ruling, saying that only some rabbis who were asked to append their signature after it was written had backed away from it, alleging that they had been threatened in various ways to force them to retract.

Another critic, Chief Rabbi of Safed Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahi, told The Jerusalem Post that his main concern with the ruling was “technological problems,” and not the substance of the ruling itself.

Eliyahu argued that video conferencing programs often required users to adjust or change some aspect of the session, meaning that those using it on the Passover holiday might come to make such adjustments on their electronic devices which would violate the laws of Jewish holidays.

Elharar said that Eliyahu was at liberty not to implement his ruling, adding that any technological difficulties could be worked out before the holiday.