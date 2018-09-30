October 01 2018
Tishrai, 22, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Gal Gadot lands role in 'Death on the Nile'

Adaptation of Agatha Christie novel slated to premiere next December

By
September 30, 2018 03:56
1 minute read.
Gal Gadot lands role in 'Death on the Nile'

GAL GADOT at the premiere of ‘Justice League’ last month.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
Israeli actress Gal Gadot is adding yet another new role to her busy schedule: the lead in the upcoming Fox film Death on the Nile.

Deadline.com reportedly exclusively that Gadot was selected by Fox to start in a remake of the Agatha Christie novel, which is already slated for release on December 20, 2019. Christie published the novel in 1937, and it was made into a successful film in 1978, starring Bette Davis, Mia Farrow and Maggie Smith.

Fox is considering the upcoming remake a follow-up to its 2017 Murder on the Orient Express, the adaptation of another Christie novel featuring the detective Hercule Poirot. Kenneth Branagh is slated to reprise his role as both the director and star in Death on the Nile.

Gadot is slated to play Linnet Ridgeway Doyle, a rich heiress. The Rosh Ha’ayin native is currently shooting the Wonder Woman sequel, and will be seen in the animated film Ralph Breaks the Internet this November.

In addition, Gadot is set to star in an art heist movie opposite Dwayne Johson titled Red Notice, is producing a film about Fidel Castro and is slated to portray Hedy Lamarr in a miniseries for Showtime.

