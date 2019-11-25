The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post J-Spot

8th Anthropological Film Fest goes beyond the surface

The Anthropological Film Festival will take place at the Jerusalem Cinematheque from November 26-28.

By HANNAH BROWN  
NOVEMBER 25, 2019 22:32
A scene from 'Butterfly' (photo credit: Courtesy)
A scene from 'Butterfly'
(photo credit: Courtesy)
If you are interested in what’s behind the human behavior we see around us, then the Anthropological Film Festival, which will take place at the Jerusalem Cinematheque from November 26-28, will be fascinating for you. It will show 15 films from around the world, on all types of subjects, from all different cultures.
Nurit Kedar is the artistic director of the joint project between the Jerusalem Cinematheque-Israel Film Archive and the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
The opening night movie will be Butterfly, directed by Alessandro Cassigoli and Casey Kauffman, the story of a pretty 18 year-old girl from one of Naples’s most violent, Camorra-controlled neighborhoods, who beat the odds and made history as a boxer, competing in the Olympics. But it also tells the story of how she felt pressured from all sides. The screening will be accompanied by “Heart and Soul,” a concert of Neapolitan songs.
Another highlight of the film festival will be Scheme Birds, a documentary by Ellen Fiske and Ellinor Hallin about a Scottish teenager, Gemma, and the people in her life who live in Jerviston, a place where you “either get knocked up or locked up.” It won the Best Documentary Feature prize at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019, as well as the Best New Documentary Director Award.
A number of directors will attend the festival and will talk to audiences following the screenings. These include Prof. Lisbet Holtedahl, from the Department of Social Sciences at the Arctic University of Tromso, Norway, who directed The Chateau, a film about a Cameroonian industrialist building a dream home for his family.
Annette Berger, the director of Closer to God (with Grete Jentzen), a film about two master Indian musicians and how they express their commitment to their work differently, will also attend the festival.
Screenings will be accompanied by talks by experts and professors from the fields that relate to films, including Dr. Dan Geva, Dr. Udi Halperin, Dr. Michal Komen and Prof. Tamar Elor.
For more information and to order tickets, go to the festival website atjer-cin.org.il.


Tags Jerusalem culture film
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordanian king: Relations with Israel are at an 'all time low' By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emanuele Giaufret The EU and settlement products – what’s true, what’s not By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Letters November 25, 2019: Life after indictment By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by