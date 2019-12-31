The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post J-Spot

Dance Review: Copplél-I.A. world premiere

Jean Christophe Maillot manages to infuse the original story with challenging balletic practices with contemporary notions

By ORA BRAFMAN  
DECEMBER 31, 2019 22:05
BALLET DE Monte Carlo’s ‘Coppel-I.A.’ (photo credit: ALICE BLANGER)
BALLET DE Monte Carlo’s ‘Coppel-I.A.’
(photo credit: ALICE BLANGER)
Copplél-I.A. (world premiere)
Ballet de Monte Carlo
Choreographer: Jean Christophe Maillot
 December 27-28, Grimaldi Forum, Monaco
Ballet Coppélia by Arthur Saint-Léon (France 1821-1870) (performed 1870), is among the few fully survived ballets of the romantic era, known for its simple, rather comic tale for all ages, set to appealing musical score by Leo Délibes. The mechanical doll, Coppélia, was built by Dr. Coppélius, an eccentric toy maker. She looks so real that Franz, a village youth, falls in love with her at first sight, and causes his fiancé, Swanilda, to be furious.
Jean Christophe Maillot, known for revising and spicing up a line of classical ballets with strong dramatic ingredients, manages to infuse the original story with challenging balletic practices with contemporary notions, as he had done before.
Maillot’s Coppélia regenerated from a mechanical toy, into a laboratory made android with artificial intelligence, and Coppélius named her by a name which suits an avatar: Copplél-I.A. which sounds like a password rather than a female’s name.
From here on, the simple, romantic story turned to be a complex, emotional turmoil, which feeds on power games and confronts participants to accept that the results of scientific research involving messing with the mind, cannot always be predicted. The duel of wills between Coppélia and Coppélius turns to be the core of the new narrative, while the love games of Swanilda and Franz seem a bit trivial in this context – without disrespecting love – but their local romance reflects the fading traces of romanticism.
For Coppél-I.A., Maillot played up with several major artistic ingredients using sound, sight and movement, not necessarily in that order.
The ballet opens up with blurred image of Coppélius, sending his own creation to face the real world. The dancer, Lou Beyne that impressed with her superb precision dance of nuances, won our curiosity, wondering if she herself is aware how she turns her artificial intelligence on or off. She started as a half-baked entity; with her limbs and movements not quite synchronized, she seems unaware of the new environment as her enameled eyes turn suddenly blank.
It didn’t take that long before we recognize signs that the frail glued-up delicate creature which seemed clueless, gains control of her own wills, starts to practice her emotions and define her red lines pertaining to her father figure Coppélius, whose preliminary admiration and pride had turned into erotic obsession. At the last scene, Coppélius follows her on his knees, while she pushes him down and tries to uproot his eyes, than she walks slowly, shivering, towards the unknown.
Maillot devised a whole set of moves, quite captivating, which set futuristic Coppélia aside from all us humans, but at the same time he tried not to neglect the mortals, by stretching his attention towards the theatrical expressions of the leading rolls. The costumes were very pleasing, yet Coppélia’s outfits, the nude and silver, were inspired and stood out. A meaningful contribution came from Bernard Maillot with his own musical arrangements knitted tastefully through Leo Délibes original score.
Long standing ovations ended a ballet which touched and raised moral questions concerning our presence, as we already witness the rise of alarming future actions and unknown consequences, which are lurking around the corner.


Tags dance ballet performance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Palestinian Authority vs Hamas: What is the difference? - Analysis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Devsena Mishra Citizenship Amendment Act of India a hope for refugees By DEVSENA MISHRA
Gil Troy Not antisemitism but ‘Jew-haterism’ & facelessness By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Trump blames Iran as protests erupt outside US Embassy in Iraq By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas ‘promoting’ Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ says Fata
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by