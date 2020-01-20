Family of late Jewish rapper Mac Miller releases his last album

The family of late Jewish rapper Mac Miller released his sixth album “Circles,” CNN reported on Friday.Miller was found dead at his apartment on September 7, 2018, after struggling with substance abuse for years. He was 26 years old. The rapper was born to a Christian father and Jewish mother and spoke openly about growing up Jewish. He had a Star of David tattoo on his hand.In the announcement, the family explained that at the time of his passing, Miller was “well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming, entitled Circles.”“Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle – Swimming in Circles was the concept,” the Instagram post further reads. According to CNN, the release of the album will also be marked by several fan pop-up exhibitions celebrating the rapper in Los Angeles, New York and Pittsburgh, and a multimedia art exhibition. All events are free and the proceeds from the sales of the merchandise will be donated to The Mac Miller Foundation.