Israel Cycling Academy to race in the Tour de France

Israel Cycling Academy's Colombian sprinter Edwin Avila raises his hands in triumph after winning Stage 3 of the Tour de Taiwan yesterday, the team’s first win of the 2018 season. Another part of the team’s squad completed its participation yesterday in the snowy Tirreno Adriatico (inset), an elite . (photo credit: NOA ARNON)

The first and only Israeli professional cycling team, the Israel Cycling Academy, will join the World Tour in 2020, racing in the world's biggest races including the prestigious Tour de France.



According to a statement by the team, ICA signed an agreement with Katusha Management: the Israeli team will race in the World Tour under the existing Katusha license. The statement added that the transaction was subject to the approval of the license renewal by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) in the normal course of business. UCI is the worldwide governing body for cycling.

"I have stated for some time that ICA would be in the World Tour, sooner or later. I am excited that it is happening right away for next year's season," Israeli Canadian philanthropist and ICA co-owner Sylvan Adams said.The Israel Cycling Academy was established in 2014 by Adams and Israeli businessman Ron Baron. It carries 30 athletes from 18 nationalities. Earlier this year, the team raced the Giro D'Italia for the second time in a row. The Giro d'Italia is one of the three-week-long Grand Tours, together with the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España.In 2018, Israel hosted the three opening stages of the Giro, marking the first time that a Grand Tour held a stage outside Europe."The team has been growing each year in an organic way, both organizationally and also on the rider side, and we feel ready for this new challenge," said ICA Pro Manager Kjell Carlstrom.In the current season, the team recorded 27 wins."To see an Israeli rider in the Tour De France next season will be, for me, very satisfying," commented Baron, adding that joining the World Tour "will enhance our core vision to develop Israeli Cycling on the world stage."

